Viacom Gets Price Gains In Upfront Ad Deals

Viacom has finished its upfront, racking up mid-to-high single digit growth for its adult networks as a relatively strong market starts to wrap up, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Nickelodeon and Viacom’s other kids networks generated double-digit price increases on a cost-per-thousand viewer basis.

In recent years, ratings challenged Viacom has been known to trade price moderate price increases for additional ad dollars but this year, the company was more aggressive,= according to media buyers.

But with relatively new management at both the corporate level in CEO Bob Bakish and in ad sales, with ad sales chief Sean Moran, Viacom’s price increases were the biggest in years.

In addition to its cable network inventory, Viacom saw demand for its expanded digital video capabilities, In addition to its regular upfront presentation, Viacom Digital Studios also was a presenter during the Digital Content NewFronts.

There was also interest in the expanded range of marketing opportunities being offered, including live events, like the Comedy Central Clusterfest and Nickelodeon’s Slimefest, and recently acquired WhoSay and Vidcom.