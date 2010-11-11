Viacom Earnings Rocked by Rock Band

Viacom's third-quarter earnings took a hit as the

company announced plans to sell the division that produced the disappointing

video game Rock Band.

Net earnings were $189 million or 31 cents a share , down

from $463 million, or 76 cents a share, down from $463 million, or 76 cents a share, a year ago. The result includes a $299

million loss from discontinued operations including the Harmonix video game

unit. Rock Band was seen as an opportunity for Viacom to get itself into a hot

new business, but the company failed to generate the profits it was

hoping for.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose 7% to $461

million.

Revenues rose 5% to $3.3 billion.

"Investing

in our content and our brands has been and will continue to be the cornerstone

of Viacom's strategy. We never wavered from it even as we managed through

the global recession," said Philippe Dauman, president and CEO.

" As a result, many of our cable networks today are achieving new

ratings highs and producing hit shows that feed the cultural dialogue in the

U.S. and abroad. This creative success coupled with the improving economy

has fueled our advertising revenues, which were up 8% in the U.S. this quarter,

our third consecutive quarter of sequential improvement."

During

the company's earnings conference call with analysts, Dauman said that

Viacom was selling Harmonix to "focus entirely on what we do best."

He said that to be in the game console business required expertise and scale

that Viacom did not have and that talks were ongoing with potential buyers who

would place a higher value on Harmonix.

Harmonix

lost $65 million during the quarter. Viacom also took an impairment charge of

$230 million on Harmonix good will and a $30 million pre-tax write down of Rock

Band assets.

Viacom's Media Networks group, which includes MTV,

Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, had operating income of $873 million, up 9%

from a year ago. Revenues were up 8% to $2.1 billion

Domestic ad revenue rose 8%, a bigger gain than in the

prior quarter, thanks to a strong scatter market. But ad growth was slower than

at the cable networks owned by Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks.

Dauman said after a good upfront and with the scatter market staying strong,

Viacom was expecting the growth rate for domestic ad revenue to increase

sequentially again next quarter.

Viacom expects its programming expenses to grow at a high

single digit rate in 2011. Dauman noted that 91% of what Viacom's major

networks spend on programming goes for original programming.

Domestic distribution income rose 12%. CFO James Barge said

that 80% of that improvement came from rate increases, with the rest from

increases in subscriber.

Dauman said that Viacom's Epix movie service would be

profitable next quarter, thanks largely to its distribution agreement with

Netflix, which was reportedly worth $1 billion over 5 years, but might have

made Epix even less popular with cable operators because it allows Neflix to

stream movies 90 days after they've been on the channel.

"This deal represents an inflection point. It was the

first time that a non-traditional distributor valued content, in this case a new

segment of the pay window, at a level that is comparable to, indeed higher

than, the rates traditional distributors pay," Dauman said. "This

new partnership has Epix on a clear path to profitability which it will have

this quarter and has done so in record time. We expect to continue to add

incremental digital dollars-not dimes-for our entire Viacom

business in the future."

Epix was responsible for a $16 million in equity losses in

the third quarter.

Viacom is changing its fiscal year to end on Sept. 30, which

means 2010 will have just nine months and the next time the company reports

earnings, it will be for the first quarter.