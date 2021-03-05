VH1 to Launch ‘Black Ink Crew’ Specials in March

VH1 Friday said it would debut two specials revolving around its Black Ink Crew franchise in March leading to the April debut of the Black Ink Crew: New York series.

The specials for the franchise -- which follows the exploits of African-American owned tattoo parlors in Harlem, Chicago and Compton -- include the two-part Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked (premieres March 15), which brings together fan favorites from all three cities virtually to celebrate almost 10 years of the franchise.

The three-part Black Ink Crew: Confessions special debuts March 29, and features the casts of all three series as they fill in the gaps and update fans on what has happened since last filming their respective seasons, according to VH1.

