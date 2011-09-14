Vetters Named WJAR GM

Vic Vetters, vice president and group manager of WFFF-WVNY Burlington and WKTV Utica, has been named VP and general manager of WJAR Providence. He succeeds Lisa Churchville, who retired June 30. He stays in the Media General group with the move.

"Vic has a winning track record and brings a uniquely qualified mix of station leadership knowledge and skills to his new position," said Dan Bradley, Media General's group leader for its Ohio/Rhode Island operations. "His extensive experience in revenue generation, digital media and local news operations will be a tremendous asset to WJAR and its website turnto10.com in the Providence market."

WJAR, an NBC affiliate, is a power in DMA No. 53.