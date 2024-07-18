Verizon Launches Its Latest Streaming Bundle — Free Netflix Premium for Customers Who Pay for Peacock
Verizon myPlan and myHome customers get a year free of the $23-a-month, no-ads, four-users-at-once, 4K-enabled Netflix service by signing up for the $8-a-month Peacock Premium
The most aggressive bundler in the bundling business is at it again.
Verizon is offering subscribers to its wireless and home internet products a year free of Netflix Premium, which retails for $22.99 a month, if they also sign up and pay for a year of Peacock Premium ($7.99 a month).
Peacock Premium offers subscribers the ability to have four streams going at once (vs. just two for Netflix’s most-popular $15.49-a-month “Standard” plan). It delivers select content in 4K, which is unavailable in other Netflix tiers. And it doesn’t require users to watch commercials.
A year free of Premium breaks down to $275.88.
Verizon has been the most aggressive user of bundled-service promotions in the consumer wireless business, having previously packaged the $6.99 Netflix Basic with Ads with the $9.99-a-month ad-supported Max for $10 a month. It also packaged Netflix Premium with Starz Play last year.
Last month, Verizon extended the bundling opportunities available to “myPlan” customers on the unlimited wireless side to its Fios and fixed-wireless home internet customers, introducing the new “myHome” perks package.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.