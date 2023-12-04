Verizon To Bundle Ad-Supported Netflix and Max for $10 a Month

Verizon, long a notorious user of aggressive subscription streaming promotions to gain an edge in the ultra-competitive U.S. wireless business, is now bundling up.

The company is offering its unlimited wireless customers the ad-supported versions of Netflix and Max for $10 a month, a $7-a-month (40%) discount on the regular price of the combined services.

The promotion is available via Verizon’s myPlan a la carte subscription program starting Dec. 7 to “Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate” customers. (Here’s Verizon's press release.)

“Customers want unbeatable offers from top partners that deliver the best services and experiences they want, and on the nation’s most reliable network. With these only for Verizon deals and first-of-its-kind bundled content offers you can get through myPlan, there’s never been a better time to be a Verizon customer,” Frank Boulben, chief revenue officer for Verizon Consumer Group, said in a statement.

Verizon notes that with its $10 price or the Disney Bundle (Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus), myPlan customers can obtain five top SVODs for $20 a month.

Existing Netflix and Max users can take advantage of the promotion, but they're strongly encouraged to use the respective service's account management tools to avoid getting double-billed.

Verizon is still delivering 12 free months of Netflix Premium to wireless, 5G Home and LTE Home customers who sign up for Starz Play via its wholesale subscription market, +play. That promotion was initiated back in July.