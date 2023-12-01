Verizon Appears to Have Rebranded Its 'Stream TV' Android TV-Based Gadget as Fios TV+, Made It the Default Set-Top For New Fios Video Customers

Verizon introduced an overpriced ($70) Android TV-based gadget called "Stream TV" four years ago, generating little impact in the market ... that initially didn't support Netflix.

Based on a Verizon announcement Thursday, that 4K-capable, HDMI-connected, Google Assistant-enabled device seems to have been rebranded as Fios TV+, the "new" go-to set-top for newly acquired Fios linear video customers that blends the Fios TV bundle with any streaming platform available via Google Play. (This Fios TV+ landing page includes the sizzle reel below.)

“Fios TV+ is a game-changer for delivering all your favorite live TV and streaming content, all in one place, and we’re excited to bring this experience to all of our new Fios video customers at no extra cost,” said Heather McDavitt, Verizon's VP of consumer products, in a statement. “We are committed to always innovating to bring the best, industry-leading experiences our customers deserve and expect from Verizon.”

With just over 3 million remaining Fios TV users left, it's questionable as to just how "committed" Verizon is to its linear pay TV business these days. The wireless company seems more interested in bundling its "+play" wholesale streaming services market for its core customer constituency, unlimited wireless users.

With a self-install option, is Verizon reducing the overhead of a sunsetting business by repurposing smartphone-sized streaming client boxes?

We asked the Verizon rep who sent us the press release for some insight into the product, but we didn't hear anything back.