Verizon Buying Video Conferencing/Event Firm

At least for Verizon, BlueJeans are the new stay-at-home business attire.

With pandemic-driven video conferencing definitely a growth business, Verizon said it has signed a definitive agreement to buy the BlueJeans Network, a video conference and event platform it said the company will integrate into its 5G plans for telemedicine, distance learning and Verizon field service work.

"We are excited to combine the power of BlueJeans’ video platform with Verizon Business’ connectivity networks, platforms and solutions to meet our customers’ needs,” said Verizon Business president Tami Erwin.

Verizon said it is bringing aboard BlueJean's founders and "key management."

The deal is subject to closing conditions, but is expected to close in this quarter, Verizon said.