Verizon Adding 5G Features to Univision Liga MX Matches

Verizon and Univision said they reached a multi-year deal that will add 5G viewing experiences to Liga MX soccer games televised on Univision.

The companies will also be launching TUDN Vision, a 360-degree portal that provides fans with exclusive interactive content from Liga MAX Games. Views will be able to watch a 360-degree camera angle as players and fans arrive at the stadium, the players warm up and post-match conferences.

TUDN Vision will be available starting April 17 on the TUDN mobile app or web browser in the U.S.

“This partnership between Verizon and Univision is a great example of how 5G can be used to power fan experiences and move the future of second screen experiences forward," said John Nitti, chief media officer at Verizon. “We know how passionate soccer fans are about the sport, teams and players and this is a great opportunity to enhance the engagement for the audience."

Verizon, which was already a soccer sponsor, plans to work closely with Univision to virtualize and enhance broadcast production processes over 5G Ultra Wideband for the U.S Friendlies this fall, pending U.S. Covid-19 restrictions. Verizon and Univision will also continue to develop new immersive experiences for fans at the stadium.

“With our audience’s unrivaled passion for soccer, we’re thrilled to team with Verizon to bring our fanáticos even closer to the teams and players they love,” said Jose Luis los Arcos, VP of sports partner solutions at, Univision. “TUDN Vision will be a dynamic companion piece that will amplify the game-day experience and, along with our new enhanced analytics features, serve to elevate our award-winning coverage of Liga MX.”

Verizon will also collaborate with Univision’s TUDN on an enhanced analytics feature. This technology will utilize proprietary cameras in stadiums to capture data and superimpose AR overlays to enhance to add analytics during linear feeds.

The enhanced analytics will enable features in-game, was well as in-studio segments hosted from a custom set.