USFL Championship Kicks Off; Wimbledon Tennis Tournament Begins: What's On This Weekend (July 1-July 4)

CJ Marable of the Birmingham Stallions scores a touchdown against Jerod Fernandez of the New Orleans Breakers during the third quarter in the USFL South Division Championship at Protective Stadium on June 25 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The list of live TV sports events heading into the extended July 4 holiday weekend starts on the pro football field with the USFL Championship game.

NBC will televise the second USFL Championship game, which will pit the Pittsburgh Maulers against the defending champion Birmingham Stallions.

On July 1 NBC and USA Network will drop the flag on its 2003 Tour de France cycling event, while July 3 ESPN will launch its coverage of the Wimbledon tennis tournament from London.

On the basketball court, ABC on Saturday will air a 2022 WNBA Championship finals rematch game between the Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces. On Sunday, ABC will air the Washington Mystics-Dallas Wings contest.

In the boxing ring, ESPN Saturday will televise a heavyweight boxing match between Jared Anderson and Charles Martin. In the octagon, ESPN’s UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday will match middleweights Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedo.

On the racetrack, NBC will air the NASCAR Cup Grant Park 220 event, while USA Network televises the IndyCar Honda Indy 200 race.

On the baseball diamond, Peacock will stream the Minnesota Twins-Baltimore Orioles game while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.