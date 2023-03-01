USA Network Renews ‘Barmageddon’ for Second Season
Series premiere set network audience records
USA Network has signed on for another round of celebrity Air Cannon Cornhole and other games as it has renewed Barmageddon for a second season.
The Carson Daly/Blake Shelton-produced competition series features celebrity competitors competing head-to-head in a series of classic bar games. The series' December 2022 premiere episode garnered more than 1 million viewers, a network record audience debut for an unscripted series, according to USA.
Season one featured such celebrity competitors as Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Lil Rel Howry, and Malin Ackerman.
Barmageddon executive producers include Shelton, Daly, Lee Metzger and Chris Wagner.■
