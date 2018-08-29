USA Hacker Drama ‘Mr. Robot’ to End After Next Season

Mr. Robot will end after its fourth season on USA Network next year. Sam Esmail created the hacker drama and Universal Cable Productions produces it.

“From the beginning, Mr. Robot proved to be a show unlike any other on television, capturing the zeitgeist of our modern times with a unique point of view and definitive vision,” said Chris McCumber, president, USA Network. “Working with Sam and the entire cast and crew has been nothing short of incredible – and we can’t wait to reveal the complete Mr. Robot story.”

Season one picked up the 2016 Golden Globe for best drama.

Rami Malek plays Elliot. Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin and Martin Wallström are also in the cast.

“When I first created the world of Mr. Robot, I thought it would be a niche television series with a small, cult following,” said Esmail. “Over the past three years, it has become so much more, and I am continually humbled by the show’s recognition and by the amazing cast and crew that work tirelessly to help bring my vision to life. Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion – and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here. Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn't want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot's journey to extend past its inevitable ending. Therefore, Season four will serve as the final chapter of the Mr. Robot story. To fans of the show: thank you for the past three years, and I can't wait to share this exciting final season with you."

Esmail executive produces the show along with Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Chad Hamilton.

Under his overall deal with UCP, Esmail is executive producer on the upcoming USA Network pilot Briarpatch. He is also executive producing Angelyne and developing a limited series based on Fritz Lang's sci-fi classic Metropolis.