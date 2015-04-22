USA Cancels ‘Sirens’ After Two Seasons

USA will not bring back Sirens for a third season.

Despite the show’s passionate and loyal fan base, Sirens did not grow its audience enough during its second season, which wrapped earlier this year, to merit a renewal, especially when USA did not own the show.

The comedy was USA’s first foray into the genre, as the network looked to capitalize on its reruns of Modern Family. Last year, USA all but shuttered its comedy development, opting to emphasize fully on dramas.

The network’s upfront slate revealed last month was full of darker, grittier dramas than the cabler had been known for and included Playing House and Donny as the only comedies on its roster.