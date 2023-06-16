US Open Golf Championship; UEFA Nations League Finals: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (June 17-19)

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club

With the NHL Stanley Cup Finals and NBA Finals completed, the list of live TV sports events airing during the long Juneteenth weekend starts on the links with the U.S. Open golf tournament.

NBC and Peacock will offer live final-round coverage of the 123rd U.S. Open championship from Los Angeles. Pro golfers Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele led the tournament after the first round.

In soccer, Fox on Sunday will air the UEFA Nations League Finals between Croatia and Spain. Croatia defeated the Netherlands to reach the finals, while Spain outlasted Italy.

In the combat sports arena, Showtime on Saturday will air a boxing card featuring the super welterweight championship fight between champion Tim Tszyu and Carlos Ocampo. Also on Saturday ESPN will offer a UFC Fight Night card featuring a main event bout between middleweights Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier.

On the football field, the USFL begins its 10th and final regular-season week Saturday with matchups between the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals on USA Network, as well as the Birmingham Stallions and Memphis Showboats on Fox.

Sunday, the New Orleans Breakers battle the Houston Gamblers on FS1 while the Philadelphia Stars matchup against the Michigan Panthers on Fox.

On the basketball court, CBS on Saturday will air the WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings and on Sunday will telecast the Phoenix Mercury-New York Liberty contest.

On the baseball diamond, Peacock will air the Baltimore Orioles-Chicago Cubs game, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.