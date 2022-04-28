U.S. Launches "DFI' Global Internet Defense Effort

The U.S. has joined with more than 55 other nations to issue a Declaration for the Future of the Internet (DFI), a statement of principles in defense of the internet against threats from Russia, China and other authoritarian regimes and in support of an "open, free, global, interoperable, reliable, and secure Internet for the world," or essentially net neutrality principles writ large.



The principles are in support of "an Internet that fosters the protection and promotion of basic human rights online; and an Internet that advances these goals across relevant economic policies and regulatory activities."



The DFI, said the White House, is democratic government--and "like minded partners including from civil society, industry, and academics--attempting to "reverse" what they said is the current trajectory of the internet.



The White House defines that trend as "rising digital authoritarianism, where some states have been acting to repress freedom of expression, to censor independent news sources, to interfere with elections, promote disinformation around the world, and deny their citizens other human rights."



And while the White House called out Russia and China by name, they said they were hardly alone in following that "dangerous new model."



The White House said the U.S. was launching the DFI effort, but that it was a joint operation and will complement and "fortify" existing internet freedom efforts.



“With the rise in digital authoritarianism, a collaborative approach among like-minded democratic countries is needed to combat growing government threats to the open Internet," said Computer & Communications Association president Matt Schruers. "The digital sector stands ready to partner with policymakers to ensure that the future of the Internet remains open, free, global, interoperable, reliable, and secure.” ■