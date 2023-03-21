U.S. Faces Japan in World Baseball Classic Finals

Trea Turner hits a home run for the United States in its World Baseball Classic semifinal game against Cuba.

The World Baseball Classic concludes tonight with a highly-anticipated finals matchup between Team USA and Japan airing live on FS1.

Japan, which won the first two WBC titles in 2006 and 2009, will face the tournament’s defending champions in Team USA, capping off a thrilling tournament in which both teams won come-from-behind games throughout the three-week, 20-team event.

Team USA defeated Cuba to advance to the finals, but it was a late-inning, comeback win over Venezuela in the quarterfinal round that galvanized the team’s march to the finals. Japan advanced to the finals in dramatic fashion, defeating Mexico on a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning.

FS1 will air the USA-Japan game live beginning at 7 p.m. (ET).