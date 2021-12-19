Urban-Targeted Streaming Services UKW Media, Urbn-Tv Launch on Roku TV

Two new urban-targeted streaming services spearheaded by veteran cable industry executive Douglas Holloway have launched on Roku TV.

The free ad-supported streaming services – UKW Media, a family entertainment-themed service, and Urbn-TV, which offers feature films, documentaries, series webisodes and podcasts – seek to shape a new narrative about people of color; according to networks founder Holloway, who formerly served as ION Media Networks and NBC Universal distribution president. Both services feature content produced by filmmakers of color and also include content from historical libraries, he added.

“We understand the power of images in the media … we want kids to grow up seeing people who look like them on the screen,” Holloway said. “We intend to present a robust line-up of primarily independent multicultural programming that evokes a lifestyle of wellness and productive outcomes.”

UKW Media co-founder and COO Judy Kim added: ‘UKW Media and Urbn-TV gives creators of color a platform to tell their stories in an authentic and compelling manner.”