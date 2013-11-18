Upon Further Review, Wall St.Still Rooting for TV Sports

jlafayette@nbmedia.com | @jlafayette

A surprisingly large decline in profits from the usually reliable cable networks

owned by the Walt Disney Co. had analysts scrambling last week to make sure ESPN was still a blue-chip investment.

Sports have been gold for the TV business

lately. Unlike entertainment programming,

sports ratings are stable. Games are watched

live, making them valuable to advertisers.

And many viewers regard big sporting

events as must-have programming, justifying

big-league affiliate fees. All of which

have intercepted investors’ normal concern

about businesses that incur high and rising costs.

So when earnings for Disney’s cable group in

the company’s fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30

came in $130 million under expectations, the first

item analysts examined was ESPN, which is facing

new competition from 21st Century Fox’s recently

launched Fox Sports 1.

“There are hundreds of numbers in Disney’s earnings

release, but the only ones that will matter to investors

are the cable networks’ revenues and operating

income,” Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger

wrote after the earnings announcement. “The question,

as always, is whether ESPN is somehow fundamentally

damaged, or whether it’s just quarterly noise.”

Based on the earnings release and senior executives’

comments on their conference call with analysts,

Juenger concluded that “we do not believe the

cable network miss can be traced to ESPN.”

While “the focus for investors remains the cable networks

miss,” Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson

reiterated his buy rating on Disney stock.

Reason No. 1: “Concerns about ESPN are

overblown,” Nathanson wrote.

On the call, Disney CEO Bob Iger attempted

to reassure the analysts that the

ESPN playbook still called for growth.

“I think that you’re likely to see nothing

particularly dramatic to change the trajectory

of growth of ESPN over the next five

years or so, partially because a lot of our distribution

deals are done, as are a lot of our licensing deals for

sports rights,” Iger said.

But analysts had to take some of this on faith, because

of the way ESPN’s earnings show up in Disney’s

financial report. Firstly, ESPN is just a part of Disney’s

cable group, which includes many networks and investments

in the U.S. and around the world. On top of

that, earlier this year, Disney had warned analysts that

$172 million worth of deferred ESPN affiliate fees

would be reported in the fiscal third quarter that had

previously been reported in the fourth quarter. That

$172 million set up a difficult comparison. But even

though they had been warned about the deferred revenue,

analysts’ estimates were still way off.

Why? “We think the miss was a function of bad

sell-side forecasting — including us — rather than evidence

of underlying factors” at ESPN, Juenger said.

Some factors analysts might have missed included

the shutdown of an ESPN channel in the U.K., foreign

exchange fluctuations and investment in nonsports

channels overseas.

A Hard Play to Read





On the earnings call, Disney CFO Jay Rasulo acknowledged

that it can be hard to decipher what’s

going on at the cable networks based on the earnings

release. He tried to help the analysts by saying that

taking the $172 million in deferred affiliate revenue

out of the picture, cable revenue and operating income

would have been up 6%. “ESPN was significantly

higher than that,” Rasulo said, adding that

ESPN ad revenue climbed 9% in the fiscal fourth

quarter. So far in the current quarter, Rasulo added,

“ESPN’s cash ad sales are pacing up nicely.”

Looking ahead to fiscal 2014, Nathanson expects

7% earnings growth for Disney’s cable networks.

Quarterly growth rates will be determined by when

the company completes deals with Dish Network

and DirecTV, along with the success of the new European

channels.

Cable network expenses will increase by midsingle

digits in the first half of the year, but will hit

double digits in the second half as new agreements

with Major League Baseball and the National Football

League kick in.

But Nathanson still wants to know more about

what happened to ESPN in the quarter, and is looking

ahead to SEC filings with additional details. “We

will need to comb through the 10-K [filing] over

Thanksgiving turkey to dig into all the actual results

for the quarter,” he said.