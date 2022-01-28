'Upload' Season Two on Amazon March 11

Season two of sci-fi comedy Upload is on Amazon Prime March 11. Greg Daniels created the show, set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm, and humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife.

Season one depicted a young app developer, Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who winds up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate. After a rushed deliberation with shallow girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), he chooses to be uploaded to her family’s luxurious virtual afterlife, known as “Lakeview.” Once in Lakeview, Nathan meets his customer service “Angel” Nora Anthony (Andy Allo), who becomes his friend and confidante.

Season two sees Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life. Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived at Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for Nora. Nora, meanwhile, is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.”

“Season two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called ‘prototykes,’ and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come,” according to Amazon Prime.

Howard Klein executive produces alongside Daniels.

Daniels' credits include The Office, King of the Hill and Parks and Recreation. ■