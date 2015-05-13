Upfronts 2015: Turner's 'Inside the NBA' Team Signs New Deals

Turner Sports said it has signed multiyear extensions with the on-air cast of its Inside the NBA studio team.

Host Ernie Johnson and analysts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will all continue with the Emmy Award winning show.

"We truly believe Inside the NBA is among the best studio shows of all time and a large part of its success is due to the unrivaled chemistry between Ernie, Charles, Kenny and Shaquille," said Lenny Daniels, president of Turner Sports. "We're looking forward to continuing the creativity and pioneering spirit behind the show for a very long time."