Upfronts 2015: Pop Signs John Legend to Development Deal

New York – In the fourth month since its launch, Pop is continuing to grow its original series output, planning to air more than 300 hours of original programming this year.

The young network – which rebranded from TVGN in January – has signed John Legend and his production company, Get Lifted Film Co., to a first-look development deal. Legend’s first partnership with Pop will be the a cappella competition series Sing It On, which debuts Wednesday, May 13. The network describes the series as the “real-life Pitch Perfect. American Idol coproducer Core Media is a producer as well on the show.

Pop is also developing a game show, Doubt, with Nigel Lythgoe. The pop culture themed series will have contestants identify 20 facts as true or false. Doubt is also produced by The Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Eric Levy. The network will premiere a Shark Tank-esque special with America’s Got Talent judge Mel B called Celebrity Inc. The one-hour special, will pair a celebrity with an aspiring inventor to create their dream product.

These join previously announced projects with Morgan Spurlock and John Stamos (Losing It), “Hot in Hollywood” designer Laurie Feltheimer (Jet to the Set), and an untitled docuseries with Elvis Duran.

Pop will debut reality series Queens of Drama out of its live telecast of the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy awards on April 26, which named Tyra Banks as the host. Following its premiere, Queens of Drama will move to its regular Wednesday, 9 p.m. slot, where it will be paired with the midseason return of Unusually Thicke. Magic series Don’t Blink will premiere sometime this summer. The network also returns Big Brother: After Dark on June 25, one day after Big Brother has its season debut on CBS.

With CBS airing Super Bowl 50 next February, Pop will work with Entertainment Tonight on a special for the Big Game.