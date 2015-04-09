Upfronts 2015: Tyra Banks to Host Daytime Emmys

New York — Tyra Banks will host the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, it was announced Thursday morning.

The awards are scheduled to air live on Pop April 26 at 8 p.m. ET, following a year away from linear television.

“As a network that celebrates talent and personalities who ‘pop’ in fan culture, we couldn’t be more excited to have the multi-talented Tyra Banks as the host of the 42ndAnnual Daytime Emmy Awards,” said Paul Adler, senior VP, original programming and development, Pop. “We know she will bring her fun, charismatic energy to the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony, which promises to be an entertaining show honoring the most notable achievements in daytime television.”

Banks returns to daytime television this fall with her syndicated talker The FAB Life.

Banks has won two Daytime Emmys for The Tyra Banks Show.