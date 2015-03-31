Upfronts 2015: Discovery Seeks 1M Subs for EuroSport App

Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the company has launched an initiative to get 1 million subscriber for its EuroSport app in Eastern and Western Europe.

Speaking at Discovery's upfront press conference in New York on Tuesday, Zaslav said the app now has about 200,000 subscribers paying $8 a month. He hopes the "drive to a million" initiative will achieve its goal within two years.

Zaslav said that at 1 million subs, the app would generate $100 million in revenue. More importantly "it will drive us to the direct to consumer business."

EuroSport has put Discovery in the sports programing business, which generates high sub fees from distributors and encourages must-see, live viewing from consumers.