Upfronts 2015: ABC Orders ‘Uncle Buck’ Remake

ABC has ordered its remake of the 1989 film Uncle Buck, the network said on Friday.

ABC’s remake stars Mike Epps in the role made famous by John Candy in the film, which centers on a fun loving but irresponsible guy who needs a job and a place to stay. By happy coincidence, his nieces and nephew’s Nanny has just quit and his brother and sister-in-law need his help.

Nia Long, James Lesure, Iman Benson, Sayeed Shahidi and Aalyrah Caldwell round out the cast. Uncle Buck was written by Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley. Executive producers are Cragg, Bradley and Will Packer. Uncle Buck is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios.

Uncle Buck joins ABC’s other new comediesThe Muppets, Dr. Ken and The Real O’Neals.