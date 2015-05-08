Upfronts 2015: ABC Orders 'The Muppets' Reboot

The Muppets are headed back to primetime.

ABC has ordered The Muppets, which will put the classic characters in a documentary-style show that will explore their personal lives. The Muppets is from The Big Bang Theory's Bill Prady and Anger Management's Bob Kushell. Randall Einhorn and Bill Barretta are on board as executive producers. The show is produced by ABC Studios and The Muppets Studio.

Also picked up by ABC were Ken Jeong's Dr. Ken and an LGBT-themed family comedy The Real O'Neals.

Jeong's semi-biographical Dr. Ken stars the Community alum as a brilliant physician with no bedside manner. Suzy Nakamura, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Dave Foley, Jonathan Slavin, Albert Tsai and Krista Marie Yu round out the cast. Dr. Ken was written by Jared Stern, Jeong, and Mike O’Connell. Executive Producers are Stern, Jeong, John Davis, John Fox and Mike Sikowitz, with Mike O’Connell as co-executive producer. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.

The Real O'Neals centers on the fallout of a Catholic family after the son comes out. Martha Plimpton stars along with Jay R. Ferguson, Noah Galvin, Matthew Shively, Bebe Wood and Mary Hollis Inboden. The Real O’Neals was written by David Windsor and Casey Johnson. Executive producers are David Windsor, Casey Johnson, Brian Pines, Dan McDermott and Dan Savage. “The Real O’Neals” is produced by ABC Studios.

The three comedies join the six dramas that ABC ordered Thursday for next season.