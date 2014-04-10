Upfronts 2014: WE tv Unveils First Scripted Series

Upfront Central

WE tv, which held its upfront presentation Thursday in New York, announced that it will premiere its first original scripted series this July.

The series, The Divide, is being produced by AMC Studios. It is written by Richard LaGravenese—who co-created and will executive produce with Tony Goldwyn—and tells the story of a woman trying to free a death-row inmate she believes to be wrongly convicted. John Tinker will serve as showrunner and also executive produce. Andrew Sugerman will serve as co-executive producer.

WE tv also announced three new unscripted series—Match Made in Heaven, Mystery Millionaire and David Tutera’s CELEBrations.

Returning series include Kendra on Top, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and Tamar & Vince.

The network has also ordered a pilot for a one-hour unscripted relationship show starring Charlie Sheen, Charlie Sheen’s Bad Influence.