Upfronts 2014: Reelz Adds Three Original Series

Upfront Central

During Reelz Channel’s inaugural upfront event in New York April 9, the network announced three new original series to add to its slate of Hollywood and entertainment-based programming.

New series include Mansion Matchmakers, a reality docuseries offering an insider’s look at Hollywood mansions, and Branson Cab, a profile of a multimillion dollar family-owned cab company in Branson, Missouri. Mansion Matchmakers premieres July 2014 with Branson Cab scheduled for January 2015.

“As we continue building on the momentum generated by the success of Hollywood Hillbillies and Beverly Hills Pawn we’re excited to offer our viewers and advertisers a lively and fun environment in which to experience our network,” CEO of Reelz Stan E. Hubbard said in a release.