Upfronts 2014: Pivot Sets First Scripted Drama

New York – Pivot TV announced its 2014-15 programming slate Wednesday morning, highlighted by its first scripted drama series Fortitude.

The 12-episode drama, a coproduction with Sky Vision, stars Stanley Tucci (pictured) and Michael Gambon. Fortitude centers around an Arctic town without a history of violent crime that is rocked by the murder of a research scientist. From writer/executive producer Simon Donald (Low Winter Sun), the show focuses on the issue of climate change.

The millennial-targeted network has six more scripted projects and five unscripted in development from companies like Electus, Universal Cable Productions, FremantleMedia North America, Funny or Die and Eyeworks.

Pivot will move late-night talker TakePart Live into primetime and will be produced by Embassy Row, the company behind AMC’sTalking Dead and Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, among other live shows. TakePart Live will also feature a new cast with Meghan McCain and Eddie Huang joining returning host Jacob Soboroff. TakePart Live will also have a new L.A.-based studio.

Pivot also has two specials in the 10-episode Freestyle Love Supreme and previously announced hour-long Peabody Awards special (along with its telecast of the awards next month).

The network also announced a second season for its launch series Please Like Me and the premiere date of upcoming unscripted series Human Resources (formerly Terracycle), which bows on Aug. 8. Pivot also said Welcome to Fairfax will premiere in October.