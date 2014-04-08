Upfronts 2014: Oxygen Orders Seven Series As It Prepares Rebrand

Upfront Central

As it prepares to rebrand later this year to target younger female viewers, Oxygen announced an upfront slate featuring seven new series.

Oxygen’s new slate, which the network detailed at its upfront press breakfast with Bravo Media on Tuesday morning, is led by Fix My Choir, which stars gospel superstar Deitrick Haddon (Preachers of L.A.) and Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams. The show will see the duo surprising a community, school or gospel choir each week and help them find perfect harmony.

The network also ordered Funny Girls (working title), which focuses on up-and-coming female stand-up comics. The rest of Oxygen’s slate includes Nail’d It, Street Art Throwdown (wt), Sisterhood of Hip-Hop, My Crazy Love (wt) and Living Different (wt).

Oxygen will present as part of NBCUniversal’s Cable upfront presentation next month.