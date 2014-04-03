Upfronts 2014: OWN Sets First TV Movie With Toni Braxton

Upfront Central

OWN has ordered its first TV film as part of its 2014-15 upfront slate that it will present to advertisers later on Thursday.

The network said that Toni Braxton (pictured) will star as Darlene Love in My Name is Love: The Darlene Love Story, about the 1960s-era musician and actress. My Name Is Love will be executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and filmmaker Morgan Neville. The film will premiere in December.

The Discovery-owned network has also ordered a pair of miniseries in Belief and Tulsa (working title). Coproduced by Harpo Studios and Part2 Pictures, Belief is a seven-part series “exploring humankind’s ongoing search to connect with something greater than ourselves.” Winfrey will executive produce along with Sheri Salata, Jon Sinclair, Jill Van Lokeren, David Shadrack Smith, Greg Henry and Kim Woodard.

The two-part mini Tulsa (wt), stars Octavia Spencer and centers around one of the largest race riots in U.S. history. The two-part series is executive produced by Nancy Miller, with Valerie Woods and Dayna North as coexecutive producers.

Belief will air sometime next year while Tulsa does not yet have a premeire date.

OWN also said that Tyler Perry series The Haves and the Have Nots, as well as upcoming Single Moms Club (wt) were both ordered for 20 episodes. Single Moms Club debuts this fall. Oprah’s Master Class returns May 11 with Justin Timberlake.

OWN will present as part of Discovery Communications’ upfront presentation Thursday afternoon in New York.