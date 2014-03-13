Upfronts 2014: Nickelodeon Adds Three Live-Action Series

RELATED: Nickelodeon Plans to Launch Nick Jr. App

Nickelodeon has added three live-action comedies to its slate, the network announced Thursday in advance of its Upfront presentation.

The kids network ordered Henry Danger, Bella and the Bullfrogs (working title) and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. All three series will begin production this summer and will premiere later this year.

Henry Danger is from Dan Schneider (Sam & Cat, iCarly, Josh & Drake) and follows a 13-year-old boy who becomes a part-time sidekick to a super crime fighter. Nick has ordered 20 episodes of the series. Bella and the Bullfrogs, which was picked up for 12 episodes, centers on a head cheerleader who becomes the quarterback of her school's team. Nick, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn follows a group of quadruplets and has been ordered for 13 episodes.

Building on the success of its longrunning Kids' Choice Awards, the network will launch a sports-themed version of the show, Kid's Choice Sports 2014, which will be hosted and executive produced by Michael Strahan (pictured). The show will air July 17 from UCLA's Pauley Pavilion. Former pro athletes including Ken Griffey Jr., Cal Ripken, Lisa Leslie and Tony Hawk will be a part of a council to help with the award show.

Nickelodeon has also slated three new animated series for 2014-15: Bad Seeds, Pig Goat Banana Cricket and Welcome to the Wayne, which will launch on the Nick App.

The network will also roll out new episodes of returning animated series, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sanjay and Craig, Breadwinners, Rabbids and The Fairly OddParents for the 2014-15 season.

On the preschool side, Nickelodeon has greenlit two animated series Shimmer & Shine, starring twin genies-in-training and featuring an emotional-intelligence curriculum; and Fresh Beat Band of Spies, based on the live-action series The Fresh Beat Band, which teaches problem-solving. Those join Blaze and the Monster Machines and Dora and Friends: Into the City! as new preschool series for 2014-15.