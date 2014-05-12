Upfronts 2014: NBC to Produce Live 'Music Man'

Upfront Central

RELATED: NBC Shrinks Thursday Comedy Lineup; 'Blacklist' Gets Midseason Move, Post-Super Bowl Slot

New York—NBC will produce a live version of The Music Man "somewhere down the road," NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt announced Monday at NBC's upfront presentation.

Greenblatt teased the production while touting the network's upcoming live broadcast of musical Peter Pan and the performance last year of its live version of the The Sound of Music. The latter drew 19 million total live viewers in December. Greenblatt said NBC plans for live musicals to be an annual event.

Greenblatt also made note of Fox's recent move to produce its own live musical, Grease, to be broadcast in 2015.