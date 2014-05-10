Upfronts 2014: NBC Cancels 'Dracula'
NBC has cancelled Dracula.
The freshman Friday-night drama drew a 1.0 live-plus-same-day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49 for its season finale Jan. 24. NBC on Friday canceled fellow dramas Revolution, Believe and Crisis.
In advance of next week’s upfront presentation, NBC has given series orders to dramas Allegiance, Constantine, Mysteries of Laura, Odyssey and State of Affairs.
