Upfronts 2014: MundoFox Touts Status as Fastest-Growing Spanish-Language Network

Upfront Central

New York -- As the newest entrant into the Spanish-language marketplace, MundoFox has a lot of ground to make up to compete with rivals Univision and Telemundo.

During its upfront presentation Wednesday afternoon, executives touted the growth of the 21-month old network, with ratings increasing by nearly double the amount in every daypart.

“We are the fastest growing network in Spanish-language television,” said Tom Maney, executive VP of advertising sales for Fox Hispanic Media. “We’re kicking ass.”

Maney said that MundoFox’s reach has increased by over 2 million households in less than a year. “We have momentum.”

To help continue that momentum, MundoFox will debut new series El Mariachi and Quién Mató a Patricia Soler, to go along with returning favorites El Capo, Cien Latinos Dijeron and the rebranded version of its national news division Noticias MundoFox con Rolando Nichols.

MundoFox will also launched its online digital VOD platform “Vive MundoFox” in the fall.

In making his first upfront remarks since taking over as president of MundoFox, Ibra Morales said: “We need to deliver programming that is meaningful and relevant to the U.S. Hispanic community through high quality productions.”

MundoFox held it’s upfront in the basement of the Paramount Hotel in what was once known as Billy Rose’s Diamond Horseshoe Club – where the likes of Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly graced the stage.