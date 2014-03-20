Upfronts 2014: IFC to Collaborate With CollegeHumor on 'Comedy Music Awards'

Upfront Central

IFC will collaborate with CollegeHumor on its first-ever Comedy Music Awards, which will be a satire of traditional award shows that will incorporate both comedy and music.

In announcing its upfront slate Thursday morning, IFC said it ordered a docu-parody American Documentary (working title) from Saturday Night Live alums Fred Armisen (who also stars in the net's Portlandia), Bill Hader and Seth Meyers. The network also greenlit American Storage (wt), a scripted comedy starring Rob Huebel (Children's Hospital, Human Giant).

Both series will premiere in 2015.

IFC also said that Comedy Bang! Bang! will return with an expanded fourth season and ordered a second season of The Birthday Boys. The network has two projects in development: Westside from Joel McHale and The Bank from Teri Weinberg.

IFC will hold its upfront presentation in New York on Thursday night.