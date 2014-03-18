Upfronts 2014: GSN Greenlights 'Idiot Test,' Renews 'Chase,' 'American Bible Challenge'

Upfront Central

GSN announced at its upfront presentation Tuesday morning that it has ordered one new series, Idiot Test, as well as put six others in the various stages of development.

Based on the popular app game, Idiot Test pits two pairs of contestants with pre-existing rivalries against each other, where each answers general knowledge questions. The game show will be hosted by comedian Ben Gleib and executive produced by Adam Rosenblatt, Jamie Rosenblatt, and Christian Horner of H2R Productions; Ryan Devlin and Shawn Greenson of He Shoots, He Scores Productions; and Larry Barron and Ryan Curtis.

GSN also ordered two pilots: App Wars gives aspiring app creators the chance to pitch and develop their own, while Say What? (working title) is a play on the popular "telephone" game.

The network has put four additional series in development: The Tunnel (wt), Heavy Betters (wt), The Line and Star-Crossed Lovers (wt).

In addition to the new orders, GSN renewed a pair of series in The Chase and American Bible Challenge. The network will also premiere the previously-announced body-painting competition series Skin Wars later this year.

GSN held its upfront at New York's Sony Club. In attendance were Skin Wars host Rebecca Romijn and DeRay Davis, host of Mind of a Man.

Dade Hayes contributed to this report