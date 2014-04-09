Upfronts 2014: FX Networks to Double Originals

Upfront Central

New York – With FXX now firmly in tow, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told reporters during the network’s upfront press conference Wednesday morning that FXN plans to double its original output from 11 to 20 over the next year.

While there were no new programming announcements, Landgraf detailed FX and FXX’s upcoming programming slate, which includes dramas Tyrant, and The Strain, as well as comedies You’re the Worst, Married, The Comedians and the untitled Tracy Morgan project. FX also has their next 10/90 series with the Kelsey Grammer-Martin Lawrence starrer The Partnership.

FX debuts their limited series Fargo next week.

FX Networks also has six pilots in development such as dramas Hoke and The Bastard Executioner and comedies How and Why, Man Seeking Woman, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll and the untitled Zach Galifianakis project.

The new programming will help stem the loss of a couple of FX Network series that will air their final seasons over the next year. FXX will air final season of Wilfred this summer, while FX airs the last seasons of Sons of Anarchy in the fall and Justified early in 2015.

As reported in this week’s issue of B&C, Landgraf said that The Simpsons, which will debut in August on FXX, will premiere with a 12-day marathon, running the entire 552 episodes and the movie in succession. “It will be the longest continuous marathon in the history of television.”

Landgraf said that an official third-season pickup of The Americans should be announced shortly; decisions on FXX’s Legit and FX’s Chozen will also be made soon.