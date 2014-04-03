Upfronts 2014: Discovery Sets Nik Wallenda Follow-Up, Orders Seven Series

Upfront Central

Ahead of its upfront presentation Thursday afternoon, Discovery announced its 2014-15 programming slate, highlighted by live event specials including a new one with tightrope walker Nik Wallenda (pictured).

Wallenda, who last year drew major ratings to Discovery with Skywire Live, will attempt to cross the Chicago skyline. Skyscraper Live will air live in the fall. Skyscraper Live joins previously announced live specials Everest Jump Live and Survival Live.

The cabler also announced a programming slate that features seven new originals including #BikerLive, an up-close look at bike building competitions featuring three regional competitors and an interactive live voting component. Other new series include American Muscle, Edge of Alaska, Fat N’ Furious, Kodiak, Tree People and Siberian Cut (working title).

They will all be joined by Discovery's first scripted series, the previously announced drama The West, produced by Robert Redford. The network aired its first scripted effort of any kind in January with the three-part Klondike miniseries.

Discovery’s returning series include Amish Mafia, Bering Sea Gold, Deadliest Catch, Dual Survival, Dude You’re Screwed, Fast N’ Loud, Gold Rush, Moonshiners, Mythbusters, Naked and Afraid, Sons of Guns, Street Outlaws and Yukon Men. In addition, Shark After Dark, the live after-show that airs during “Shark Week.” Discovery will also expand its “Motor Mondays” programming block to year-round.

Along with “Shark Week," cable’s longest running programming event, Discovery has two other natural history specials inDolphins: Spy in the Pod and Girl Gang of Talia.

Discovery will hold its upfront presentation Thursday afternoon in New York.