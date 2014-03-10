Upfronts 2014: Cartoon Network Introduces 'Tom and Jerry,' 'Clarence'

Cartoon Network has greenlit 11 new series, the network announced Monday as it unveiled its 2014-2015 upfront slate.

New series include Clarence, We Bare Bears, The Tom and Jerry Show, Be Cool Scooby-Doo!, Wabbit—A Looney Tunes Production, LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu, Sonic Boom, Total Drama: Pahkitew Island, Numb Chucks, Beyraiderz, and the previously confirmed miniseries Over the Garden Wall.

The Tom and Jerry Show is scheduled to premiere Wednesday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m. Clarence is slated to premiere Monday, April 14, at 7 p.m. Ninjago will debut six half-hour specials in 2014 with more episodes airing in 2015. Sonic Boom will debut in the 2014-2015 season. No premiere information was provided for the other series.

Cartoon Network also rolled out its new digital programming initiative, Always On, targeting multiple devices. The network announced new digital series Detentionaire and Rocket Jo and a second season for digital series Angelo Rules.

The network announced that later this year it will launch Cartoon Network Anything, a package of short, 10-15 second pieces of content aimed at mobile and other small-screen devices.

Parent company Turner Broadcasting announced in February that Cartoon Network would shorten its broadcast day to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. to make way for an additional hour of Adult Swim, the young adult-targeted network with which Cartoon Network shares channel space.