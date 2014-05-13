Upfronts 2014: Azteca América Changes Name

At its upfront presentation Monday evening, Azteca América’s recently appointed president and CEO Manuel Abud announced Azteca will drop the América from its name.

“We believe this change will create a better connection with our audience and more accurately reflect who they are,” Abud said. “An audience that is composed with the largest market segment, the one that makes up the largest U.S. Hispanic population. And yes, I’m going to use the m-word: the Mexicans.”

Azteca also announced new telenovela Las Bravo starring Edith Gonzalez, Saúl Lisazo and Mauricio Islas, all of whom took the stage during the presentation. It will premiere in the fall.

Other programs announced on the schedule included game show El Hurmi Guero, comedy El Club del Chiste, Hispanic women awards show Premio Mujer, and soccer program Friday Night Futbol. Returning series include La Academia Kids, Ventaneando, Venga La Alegria and Al Extremo.

Held at Guastavino’s, the Esperanza Azteca Youth Orchestra — 43 underprivileged children from Mexico — performed throughout the presentation.

The presentation was largely playful with a telenovela video starring Azteca executives in a love triangle. Enrique Perez, executive VP of the station group, and Court Stroud, executive VP of network sales and digital, dressed up as luchadores in the video and Stroud wore his mask to the stage.