Upfronts 2014: Amid Brand Overhaul, truTV Orders Six New Series

Upfront Central

In the midst of what its describing as “brand evolution,” truTV has greenlit six series for 2014-15, as the Turner-owned network seeks to broaden its audience.

TruTV's slate of new shows includes Fake-Off, a Kabuki-inspired talent competition series; western reality series Way Out West; How to Be a Grown Up; Local News (working title), about a rivalry between small-town TV stations; and game show Hair Jacked.

The network also ordered a fourth season of Impractical Jokers (pictured), as well as a spinoff Jokers Wild. Following the April 1 sneak peek of upcoming series The Carbonaro Effect, the network greenlit an additional 13 episodes ahead of the May 15 premiere.

The newly greenlit series will join recently announced pickups such as sketch comedy show Friends of the People, and the design competition show Motor City Masters. In addition, truTV said it has more than 30 new series in development.

TruTV is working with entertainment branding agency loyalkasparon a refresh of its brand, which is something the network has said it’s been working on for the past eight months. Currently in development, the creative strategy will include new design applications for all platforms.

Part of that reshaping includes targeting what it calls the “funseekers” demographic (young, dual-gender), which it first mentioned during last year’s upfront. The network said it’s working with top producers to create programming designed to appeal to that audience.