Upfronts 2013: Turner Announces New Projects for TNT, TBS

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

RELATED: TurnerTakes Wraps Off Live Streaming for TNT, TBS

Turner Broadcasting, holding its upfront presentation

Wednesday, announced new series coming to its TNT and TBS entertainment

networks.

Turner's projects come from high-profile names including Steven Spielberg, Steve Carell, Diablo Cody,

Denis Leary, Sylvester Stallone, Dick Wolf, Nicholas Sparks, Marcia Clark, Dee Johnson, Walt Becker, Jamie Foxx and

James Duff.

"For a decade, we've been beating

the drum the loudest -- that cable is as good as broadcast," said Steve

Koonin, president of Turner Entertainment Networks. "Now, our industry has

reached a tipping point. From creative strength to ratings power, cable has emerged

as the leader in television. I'm

proud of the role we've played at TNT and TBS. Today, we're looking toward the

next horizon -- becoming a multiscreen video company serving multiple

audiences."

Here is a list of new scripted series from TNT, as

described by the network.

Portal House

This projectis the story of a group of

young scientists who, while investigating what they believe to be a haunted

house, stumble upon a portal into the time-space continuum. Things then take a

turn for the worse when one of their own vanishes into the portal.

- Executive

Producers: Steven Spielberg, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Scott

Rosenberg (writer), Jeff Pinkner

(writer), Josh Appelbaum (writer)

and Andre Nemec (writer)

- Production

Company/Studio: Amblin Television

Peter Gunn

This re-imagining of the classic

post-modern Blake Edwards-Craig Stevens' series centers on a gentleman private

eye who is not above getting his bespoke suit and tie dirty, if that's what it

takes to bring down the bad guys, save his hometown and win back the love of

the gal he left behind.

- Executive

Producers: Steven Spielberg, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Julie Andrews,

Lou Pitt, Scott Rosenberg (writer), Jeff

Pinkner (writer), Josh Appelbaum

(writer), Andre Nemec (writer)

- Production Company/Studio:

Amblin Television

The Last Cop

Life can seem to pass in the blink of

an eye, but for LAPD cop Mick Branigan it actually did in this project based on

the hit German series. After almost 20 years in a coma, Mick awakens to a

changed world - his loving wife has moved on, his teenage daughter doesn't know

him, and his old police force bears no resemblance to the one he knew in the

'90s.

- Executive

Producers: Sylvester Stallone, Kevin King, Mikkel Bondesen, Chris Fedak

(writer) and Kristen Campo (co-executive

producer)

- Production

Company/Studio: Fuse Entertainment, Fox Television Studios

A Bend in the Road

This character drama

based on Nicholas Sparks' book is set in a resort town. Sheriff Miles Ryan is

known for his keen ability to solve crimes and his deep understanding of the

town's citizens. But what Miles doesn't realize is just how many secrets

are buried beneath the very streets he walks - the most unsettling having to do

with the unsolved murder of his wife.

- Executive

Producers: Nicholas Sparks, Theresa Park and Brandon Camp (writer)

- Production

Company/Studio: Nicholas Sparks

Productions, Warner Horizon

Television

Guilt by Association

Based on the debut novel by Marcia

Clark, lead prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial, this project centers on

Rachel Knight, a gutsy Deputy District Attorney in the Special Trials Unit of

the D.A.'s office for L.A. County. She works closely with a tough-as-nails

female LAPD detective named Bailey Keller and a stylish female prosecutor named

Toni LaCollette, both of whom routinely crash at Rachel's place.

- Executive

Producers: Marcia Clark (writer), Dee Johnson (writer) and Nelson

McCormick (director)

Lew

Archer

Based on the title

character from Ross McDonald's popular novels, this project from The Closer

creator James Duff and Close to

Home creator Jim Leonard follows

the sleuth many consider to be "the original P.I."

- Executive Producers: James

Duff, Jim Leonard (writer) and Steve N. White.

- Production

Company/Studio: Warner Horizon Television.

Crushed

This primetime soap focuses on two

rich lovers: Caz, whose father, Jeremy owns Terra Winery, and Daphne, Jeremy's

young wife. When Jeremy announces that he has amended his will to leave them

each 50% of the business, their rivalry gets the better of them. They make a

unique bet to determine who has the best seductive powers.

- Executive

Producers/Writers: Sara Parriott and

Josann McGibbon

- Production

Company/Studio: Prospect Park, NBC

Universal

Here's

a list of scripted projects for TBS, as described by the network.

Bad Parents

Between sexting and house parties,

flashing and crushing on teachers, it's hard to figure out who the kids are and

who the adults are in this half hour comedy

centered on four couples who must navigate the responsibilities of parenthood

while holding on to the last bastions of their youth.

- Executive

Producers: Walt Becker, Andrew Panay and Brent Golberg (writer)

Tribeca (working

title)

The brainchild of Steve and Nancy Carell, Tribeca

is a comedy anchored by heroine Angie Tribeca ,a

10-year veteran of the LAPD's elite RHCU (Really Heinous Crimes Unit). The show

explores an eccentric but brilliant group of people who investigate crime,

reveal way too much personal information about themselves and refuse to rest

until justice has been served. These dedicated men and women are more than

counter-intuitive; they are non-intuitive.

- Executive

Producers: Steve Carell and Nancy Carell

- Production

Company/Studio: Carousel Television

Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me

Every teenager is embarrassed by

his/her parents. But what if your dad decided to descend upon your life in

every way? Inspired by Jamie Foxx's relationship with his 18-year-old daughter,

this comedy explores the dynamic between a parent and a child and all the

embarrassment that comes with it.

- Executive

Producers: Jamie Foxx and Jaime King

- Writer: Marsh McCall & Jamie Foxx

- Production

Company/Studio: Foxx/King Entertainment

Dream House(working title)

When a young

guy has the chance to buy the house of his dreams, he quickly discovers that

the owner, a seemingly feeble old man, is actually a grifter who manages to

sell the house and become his roommate.

- Executive Producers: Elizabeth Banks

and Max Handelman

- Writers: Dottie Zicklin and Eric

Zicklin

- Production Company/Studio: Warner Horizon Television

Clipsters

Written bythe creators of Will & Grace, this ensemble

workplace comedy revolves around an eclectic cast of stylists working in a barbershop in the Boston

suburb of Worcester, Mass.

- Executive

Producers/Writers: David Kohan

and Max Mutchnick

- Production

Company/Studio: KoMut Entertainment

Here

are unscripted series being developed for TNT, as described by the network:

Burn

From executive producer Denis Leary, Burn is an action-packed docudrama told through the eyes of Detroit

firefighters, who are charged with the task of saving a city that many have

written off as dead. Burn will take

viewers closer than ever to the fires and the lives of the men and women who

fight them, exploring human struggles, hope and personal courage in the face of

overwhelming odds.

- Executive

Producers: Denis Leary, Tom Putnam, Brenna Sanchez and Jim

Serpico

- Production

Company/Studio: Apostle Pictures, Inc.

and Callbox

Cop Swap

From legendary producer Dick Wolf comes a unique unscripted

format. Each week, two law enforcement officials from diverse backgrounds and

departments immerse themselves in each other's lives and jobs in an effort to

learn something that will make them better officers, partners and citizens of

the law. When all is said and done, the cops reflect on their mutual journeys,

and reveal new perspectives on what it means to protect and serve.

- Executive

Producers: Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer and Rasha Drachkovitch

- Production

Company/Studio: Wolf Films, 44 Blue Productions

Monopoly

From the iconic toy and

game company Hasbro comes the

reality version of the popular game. Eight two-person teams will play a game of

real-world Monopoly with a huge cash

prize at stake. Just like the iconic game, the ultimate goal is to amass as

much property and wealth as possible in this game that requires strategy,

business acumen, people skills and chance.

- Executive

Producers: Stephen J. Davis, Kevin Belinkoff, Dan Cutforth and Jane

Lipsitz

- Production

Company/Studio: The Magical Elves, Hasbro Studios

The Big Deal

From the producers of The Biggest

Loser and MasterChef comes the

biggest treasure hunt America has ever seen. Teams of antique and collectible

enthusiasts from across the country compete in an epic scavenger hunt for the

chance to win thousands in cash.

- Executive

Producers: Eden Gaha and Paul Franklin

- Production

Company/Studio: Shine America

The new unscripted shows in development for TBS are as

follows:

Me Time with Diablo Cody

Oscar-winner Diablo Cody, the

creator of United States of Tara and Young Adult, brings her signature charm

and style to the screen as host of her own show. Tailored around Diablo's

unique perspective on all things pop culture and told in her very own

tongue-in-cheek way, Me Time with Diablo

Cody will reveal a side of Hollywood and celebs that the public very rarely

gets to see.

- Executive Producers: Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox and Diablo

Cody

- Production

Company/Studio: 51 Minds

Cheeseheads(working

title)

Green Bay, Wis., is

home to the World Famous Green Bay Packers and their fans: The Cheeseheads.

These citizens don't just bleed green and gold; they eat victory for breakfast.

For them, being a Cheesehead is more than just being a fan. It's a way of life.

This show will take viewers into the hilarious subculture through the eyes of a

group of proud Wisconsinites as they navigate life in the only way they know

how - loud, proud and with lots of beer. For these folks, there is no off-season.

- Executive

Producers: Jason Carbone

-

Production Company/Studio: Good Clean

Fun