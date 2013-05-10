Upfronts 2013: TNT Orders Unscripted Series 'Inside Job'
TNT has greenlit unscripted series Inside Job, the network announced Friday.
The series follows four job candidates each week as they live together and compete for a corporate position.
The series is produced by All3Media America/Studio Lambert (Undercover Boss,The Million Second Quiz), with Stephen Lambert and Eli Holzman executive producing.
TNT has ordered six episodes of the series, set to air in 2014.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.