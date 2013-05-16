Upfronts 2013: CW Makes Changes on Five Nights

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Updated: 12:59 p.m. ET

The CW will

shake up its primetime lineup next season, making changes on all five nights of

its schedule and premiering three new dramas: The Vampire Diaries spinoff The

Originals, sci-fi series The Tomorrow

People and Reign, about a young

Mary Queen of Scots.

The high-concept

entries are part of its evolution from a network that used to be stocked with

high school soaps starring young, beautiful people (the beautiful people are

still there), a move based on the success of this season's comic book-inspired Arrow, which was a breakout freshman

hit.

"You have to

make noise," CW president Mark Pedowitz said at a press conference following

the network's upfront presentation. "It's very hard these days to

make noise with smaller, softer shows."

Reign will get the network's top launch pad out of The Vampires Diaries on Thursday to

capitalize on the heavy female skew of both while The Tomorrow People will premiere out of Arrow, making Wednesday a "family night," Pedowitz joked, because

the stars of each series are cousins Stephen and Robbie Amell.

The Originals will anchor Tuesdays, a scheduling

decision made because "we believe that those characters are well known,"

Pedowitz said; it will be followed by Supernatural,

shifted up from Wednesdays. He hopes the franchise can bring more viewers to

the night where Ringer, Cult and Emily Owens, M.D. have failed in recent

seasons.

Hart of Dixie will also move up a night to Monday to

lead into sophomore Beauty and the Beast,

while Sex and the City prequel The Carrie Diaries relocates to Friday,

paired with America's Next Top Model.

The network also

announced that this will be the final season of Nikita, which gets an abbreviated six-episode order to wrap up its

story, with a premiere targeted for late fall.

The CW will

again launch its fall season in October, as it did last year to avoid the crush

of premiere week and keep more originals on the schedule through midseason.

"It worked for

us," Pedowitz said. "It allowed us to market shows away from everybody. It

makes our schedule tighter, and we need to do that."

For midseason,

the network has two more sci-fi projects-Star-Crossed

and The 100-as well as a new reality

series from TMZ called Famous in 12,

which tasks one family with achieving celebrity in 12 weeks.

Though CW picked

up five new dramas for next season, Pedowitz reiterated that he is interested

in adding comedy to the network if he thinks it can find an audience.

"That's one of

the strategies in bringing back Whose

Line Is It Anyway," he said, which debuts July 16. "If Whose Line works, we will definitely go back to sitcom genre."

For now, CW is

experimenting with short-form comedy series on its digital studio, which is

meant to act as an incubator for such material. At its upfront the network

announced it was renaming the studio CW Seed and opening up its sub-site on

CWTV.com for viewer feedback and more social engagement.

THE CW's 2013-2014 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

MONDAY

8 p.m. Hart of Dixie (New Night)

9 p.m. Beauty and the Beast (New Night)

TUESDAY

8 p.m. The Originals (New Series)

9 p.m. Supernatural (New Night)

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. Arrow

9 p.m. The Tomorrow People (New Series)

THURSDAY

8 p.m. The Vampire Diaries

9 p.m. Reign (New Series)

FRIDAY

8 p.m. The Carrie Diaries (New Night)

9 p.m. America's Next Top Model