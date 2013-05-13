For Upfront, Custom Content Is Now a Big Deal
RELATED:DespiteRatings Dip, Sales Chiefs Upbeat
MemoFrom the Ultimate Upfront Market-Watcher
BigBucks for Cable Yuks
Kimmel:The Joke's on the Buyers
In this year's upfront market, don't expect
advertisers to limit their buying to 30-second commercials.
"A large portion of our clients are looking beyond what their CPM is, and
spots and dots, to see how they can leverage the contextual relevance of the
networks and show where they're going to spend money," said Brent Poer,
president of LiquidThread North America, the content creation arm of media
buyer Starcom MediaVest Group.
Poer said clients are looking for custom created content and new forms of storytelling
to connect brands to consumers' lives using paid media, owned media and earned
media with programs that add digital and social to traditional television.
"I don't think it was really until this year that people saw the value of
that, and how you should not only engage with that audience but market in real
time," Poer said.
The ability of networks to help execute multifaceted marketing campaigns for
clients can affect their share of those clients' marketing dollars. That's one
reason programmers are building up their marketing groups.
Poer, a former Lifetime executive, said he used to see cable networks as the
first line of innovation, but he now said the broadcasters are catching up.
"I think that our broadcasting partners have shown they're willing to
innovate and work in very different ways than they ever have before," he
said.
Branded content ideas can't be put together during upfront negotiations about
prices. Instead, they're put together in discussions that take place in the
month leading up to the upfront.
Poer refers to this as place-holding. "I would not say that it is fully
baked. That happens afterwards," he said. "There are many details
that have to be worked out. But there are enough rules of the road going into
it that you have clear guidelines and guardrails set up on a deal so that
everyone's very clear about what the expectations are."
A few years back, Poer worked with The CW to create a deal for Microsoft's Bing
search engine that promoted CW shows online and attached Bing to The CW's
onscreen bug. "It is a very complex world right now," Poer said.
"It used to be we knew exactly what we were asking for: 'I want to
integrate in XYZ show.' Now you're going to be saying, Ã¢â‚¬ËœWhat if we did this and
this and this?' And you have people who say Ã¢â‚¬ËœI don't know, I'll get back to
you,'" he said.
Different networks have different ways to pay for these deals. Some seek fees.
Others look for an increase in the scale of the overall media buy, Poer said.
And there are different ways of determining the effectiveness of these
programs.
SMG recently started what it calls convergence modeling, which measures changes
across multiple mediums. In some cases, Poer said he has seen content marketing
programs amplify the impact of a traditional marketing campaign by five times.
"You start to understand that TV does this, digital does this, and the
combination equals this," he said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.