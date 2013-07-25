Univision's Profit Grows 28% in Second Quarter

Univision's profits rose in the second

quarter as its ratings increase to challenge the English language broadcasters.

Net income rose 28%

to $40.7 million in the quarter from $31.8 million a year ago.

Revenues rose 10.4%

to $676 million.

"We had another

strong quarter, marked by financial and ratings growth. We also had a very

successful Upfront - which tells us that our aggressive push to take share from

the English-language networks is working, said CEO Randy Falco said in a

statement. "We are continuing to build on our momentum and extend our ongoing

multiplatform evolution to meet and exceed the growing demands and preferences

of our audiences."

Falco pointed to

Univision's first first-place finish in the July ratings sweep among adults 18

to 49 and 18 to 34 as a significant milestone for the network.

Operating income for

Univision's TV business rose 16% in the quarter to $264.3 million as revenues

rose 11% to $565.8 million. Univision's digital business earned operating

income of $3.4 million in the quarter versus a $2 million loss a year ago.