Univision's Profit Grows 28% in Second Quarter
Univision's profits rose in the second
quarter as its ratings increase to challenge the English language broadcasters.
Net income rose 28%
to $40.7 million in the quarter from $31.8 million a year ago.
Revenues rose 10.4%
to $676 million.
"We had another
strong quarter, marked by financial and ratings growth. We also had a very
successful Upfront - which tells us that our aggressive push to take share from
the English-language networks is working, said CEO Randy Falco said in a
statement. "We are continuing to build on our momentum and extend our ongoing
multiplatform evolution to meet and exceed the growing demands and preferences
of our audiences."
Falco pointed to
Univision's first first-place finish in the July ratings sweep among adults 18
to 49 and 18 to 34 as a significant milestone for the network.
Operating income for
Univision's TV business rose 16% in the quarter to $264.3 million as revenues
rose 11% to $565.8 million. Univision's digital business earned operating
income of $3.4 million in the quarter versus a $2 million loss a year ago.
