Univision's ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina' Gets Close to Six Million Viewers
Univision's reality beauty pageant, Nuestra Belleza Latina (Our Latin Beauty) totaled 5.8 million viewers for its fifth season premiere, including 1.7 million in the 18-49 demo, up 24% from last year.
Univision stations were the number one broadcast station viewed in prime time in Los Angeles, Miami, Houston and Dallas in the key demo. Univision was the fifth-ranked broadcast network among all the demos.
Last season's pageant averaged 3 million viewers, and it was recently announced that AT&T, Colgate, Disney, JCPenney, Maybelline, Garnier and Subway will again sponsor the show.
Nuestra Belleza Latina airs Sundays at 8 p.m.
