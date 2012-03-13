Univision Signs On As Member of CIMM

Univision has joined the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement.

Other CIMM members include other television networks, media agencies and advertisers who have banded together to indentify new and more effective way to measure audiences on TV and across multiple platforms. Univision is the group's 22nd member.

"We are pleased to join CIMM and its members in what is truly a collaborative effort to solve for urgent measurement problems impacting all media today and contribute to the efforts to help foster change," Elizabeth Ellers, executive VP, corporate research at Univision, said in a statement.

"Univision shares our vision for audience measurement and is a welcomed addition to CIMM," said Jane Clarke, managing director for CIMM. "CIMM believes that the most viable and enduring solutions are ones that the industry arrives at together. We've already helped successfully shepherd media planning and measurement tools through to the pilot testing and launch phases and remain hard at work on a number of other promising initiatives that we plan to introduce later this year."