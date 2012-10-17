Univision Puts More Heart Into Updated Corporate Logo

Univision is pumping new life into its logo, updating a

symbol that has represented the 50-year-old Spanish-language media company since

1989.

The newer version is more heart-shaped and three

dimensional, representing both Univision's new position as "the Hispanic heartbeat

of America," as well as the company's multiplatform approach.

The new logo will debut Jan. 1 on air and on other Univision

platforms. The corporate slogan-"el latido del corazÃ³n hispano de Estados

Unidos"-is a first for the company.

"The launch of our new brand logo kicks-off a new era at

Univision that speaks to who we are as a company and that we are a direct reflection

of the Hispanic community we serve - multidimensional, dynamic, modern and

bold," Randy Falco, Univision Communications' president and CEO, said in a

statement.

"We've evolved from a single Spanish-language network to a

multimedia portfolio, connecting with multiple generations of Hispanic

Americans, while continuing to embody the passion, courage, ingenuity and

tenacity that are the fundamental values of Hispanic culture," Falco said.

The launch of the updated logo and new brand identity was

developed in collaboration with Wolff

Olins, a global brand consultancy.

"The new â€˜heart' logo joins the quadrants that were

previously separated, representing unity, collaboration and the merging of

cultures in the U.S., not to mention Univision's integration across its

platforms," said Ruth Gaviria, senior VP of corporate marketing at Univision

Communications. "It is also three dimensional, representing the magnitude of

the Univision brand and the U.S. Latino community, as well as the 360-degree

approach we embrace as a company."

Gaviria added that the new logo's "vibrant color palette and

use of light in the design reflect the vivacity of the community we represent

and the contributions to the U.S. landscape."