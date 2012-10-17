Univision Puts More Heart Into Updated Corporate Logo
Univision is pumping new life into its logo, updating a
symbol that has represented the 50-year-old Spanish-language media company since
1989.
The newer version is more heart-shaped and three
dimensional, representing both Univision's new position as "the Hispanic heartbeat
of America," as well as the company's multiplatform approach.
The new logo will debut Jan. 1 on air and on other Univision
platforms. The corporate slogan-"el latido del corazÃ³n hispano de Estados
Unidos"-is a first for the company.
"The launch of our new brand logo kicks-off a new era at
Univision that speaks to who we are as a company and that we are a direct reflection
of the Hispanic community we serve - multidimensional, dynamic, modern and
bold," Randy Falco, Univision Communications' president and CEO, said in a
statement.
"We've evolved from a single Spanish-language network to a
multimedia portfolio, connecting with multiple generations of Hispanic
Americans, while continuing to embody the passion, courage, ingenuity and
tenacity that are the fundamental values of Hispanic culture," Falco said.
The launch of the updated logo and new brand identity was
developed in collaboration with Wolff
Olins, a global brand consultancy.
"The new â€˜heart' logo joins the quadrants that were
previously separated, representing unity, collaboration and the merging of
cultures in the U.S., not to mention Univision's integration across its
platforms," said Ruth Gaviria, senior VP of corporate marketing at Univision
Communications. "It is also three dimensional, representing the magnitude of
the Univision brand and the U.S. Latino community, as well as the 360-degree
approach we embrace as a company."
Gaviria added that the new logo's "vibrant color palette and
use of light in the design reflect the vivacity of the community we represent
and the contributions to the U.S. landscape."
