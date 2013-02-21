Univision Narrows Loss in Fourth Quarter
Univision Communications reduced its net loss in the fourth
quarter as revenues increased.
The company's net loss was $27.7 million, down from $355.9
million a year ago, when the company had a $427.7 million provision for income
taxes.
Adjusted operating income before depreciation and
amortization rose 5% to $289.3 million from $275 million as a jump in digital
income offset a decline in the television business.
Revenues rose 9% to $672 million from $617 million a year
ago.
"By expanding and evolving our offerings to meet the demands
of our dynamic community, we are now reaching Hispanic audiences in more ways
than ever before through 12 networks," Randy Falco, president and CEO, said in
a statement. "I am committed to continuing to take bold steps to deliver a
Univision branded experience everywhere our audience is and anywhere they want
to connect and engage."
Univision's television unit's operating income slipped to
$238.5 million from $247 million a year ago. TV revenue rose to $543 million
from $516 million.
Operating income for digital was $16.3 million, compared
with a $500,000 loss a year ago. Digital revenues rose to $39.6 million from
$16.8 million a year ago.
